SIOUX CITY -- Due to bad weather in February, the "Road Trip with Lewis & Clark" art contest has been extended through the month of March.
Preschool through fifth-grade students have until April 2 to submit their art entries to the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
A make-up drop-in workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Center. All supplies plus treats will be furnished.
"Students are invited to draw a 'selfie' of themselves with the Captains on a road trip," education coordinator Sara Olson suggested. "Maybe they are visiting Old Faithful at Yellowstone National Park or even on the side of a road with a flat tire. They can be grabbing a bite to eat at their favorite pizza parlor."
For contest guidelines, visit siouxcitylcic.com. Contestants must complete and include the submission form. For more information, call 712-224-5242 or email SOlson@siouxcitylcic.com.