Try 3 months for $3

SIOUX CITY -- Due to bad weather in February, the "Road Trip with Lewis & Clark" art contest has been extended through the month of March.

Preschool through fifth-grade students have until April 2 to submit their art entries to the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

A make-up drop-in workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Center. All supplies plus treats will be furnished.

Sara Olson

Olson

"Students are invited to draw a 'selfie' of themselves with the Captains on a road trip," education coordinator Sara Olson suggested. "Maybe they are visiting Old Faithful at Yellowstone National Park or even on the side of a road with a flat tire. They can be grabbing a bite to eat at their favorite pizza parlor."

For contest guidelines, visit siouxcitylcic.com. Contestants must complete and include the submission form. For more information, call 712-224-5242 or email SOlson@siouxcitylcic.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Food and Lifestyles reporter

Load comments