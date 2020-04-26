You are the owner of this article.
Rocker Bill 'Chopper' Pelchat to perform at an Encounter Center Facebook concert
bill pelchat
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The Betty Strong Encounter Center will be hosting Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bill "Chopper" Pelchat  during a "Just Giving Back" Facebook live concert at 2 p.m. May 3.

A veteran Sioux City-based musician, Pelchat has played in bands that have opened for The Board of Directors, Bobby Vee, War, the Drifters, and B.J. Thomas.

Currently, he performs with the Sioux City rock band MGR, the Sioux Falls country music band The Huckleberrys as well as with the legendary band The Velaires.

To view a livestream of Pelchat's concert, go to Facebook.com/sclandc.   

