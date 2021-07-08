'Rockin’ and Rollin' musicians to perform at Betty Strong Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY – The Betty Strong Encounter Center will host Bill “Chopper” Pelchat and Jon Moravec in a “Rockin’ and Rollin” performance July 18 at 2 p.m.

The musicians will perform live on the Encounter Center stage, and their show will also be streamed at www.facebook.com/sclandc and www.siouxcitylcic.com.

Iowa Rock and Roll Music Association inductees Pelchat and Moravec will be performing some familiar covers of your rock and roll favorites. Audiences may even hear a couple of Chopper's originals.

Pelchat and Moravec have been entertaining audiences at venues of all kinds in the Siouxland area, with a combined musical experience of more than 100 years. This musical pairing maybe will bring a surprise guest along. Chopper says, “Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center patrons, tune up your vocal chords and get ready to sing along with the boys!”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0