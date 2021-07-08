 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Rockin’ and Rollin' musicians to perform at Betty Strong Encounter Center
0 Comments

'Rockin’ and Rollin' musicians to perform at Betty Strong Encounter Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY – The Betty Strong Encounter Center will host Bill “Chopper” Pelchat and Jon Moravec in a “Rockin’ and Rollin” performance July 18 at 2 p.m.

The musicians will perform live on the Encounter Center stage, and their show will also be streamed at www.facebook.com/sclandc and www.siouxcitylcic.com.

Bill 'Chopper' Pelchat

Pelchat
Jon Moravec

Moravec

Iowa Rock and Roll Music Association inductees Pelchat and Moravec will be performing some familiar covers of your rock and roll favorites. Audiences may even hear a couple of Chopper's originals.

Pelchat and Moravec have been entertaining audiences at venues of all kinds in the Siouxland area, with a combined musical experience of more than 100 years. This musical pairing maybe will bring a surprise guest along. Chopper says, “Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center patrons, tune up your vocal chords and get ready to sing along with the boys!”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid customs here to stay for your post-pandemic wedding day

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News