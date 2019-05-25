SIOUX CITY -- "How Western Music Won the West," a program featuring Smithsonian Traveling Museum of Music artists Bob and Sheila Everhart, will take place at 2 p.m. June 2 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Bob Everhart will be singing in addition to playing the 12-string guitar and the French harp. His wife, Sheila, will be playing the upright acoustic bass.
The Anita, Iowa-based couple have been working to preserve and perform America's rural music. Their concerts are built around the historical aspects of America's early music on the frontier.
They have six Smithsonian albums, one Grammy nomination and six award-winning albums from Prairie Music Records. They've also performed worldwide, including shows in Europe, China and New Zealand.
The Everharts are members of the Texas Music Hall of Fame and America's Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame.
Admission is free for "How Western Music Won the West," and a reception will follow the concert.