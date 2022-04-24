 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
S.D. Shakespeare Festival announces casting for June production of 'Othello'

south dakota shakespeare festival
VERMILLION, S.D. -- The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF) has completed casting for its production of "Othello" in Vermillion, S.D.'s Prentis Park, June 16 - 19.

With pandemic restrictions waning, SDSF will be able to hire professional actors from across the country to join local talent. 

Cody Floyd, a recent graduate of the University of Alabama's BFA acting program, will take on the role of Othello while Chingwe Padraig Sullivan, an MFA acting student at Brown/Trinity, plays Iago.

This will fulfill director Tara Moses' creative vision for this production to have a talented cast of racially diverse actors while addressing the play's themes of race, racism in a unique, relevant way.

Moses, also a multi award-winning playwright, is a citizen of Seminole Nation of Oklahoma.

Since 2012, the SDSF has been producing free, world class, Shakespeare in the Park, in Vermillion. S.D., accompanied by a wide array of education and engagement programming, through partnerships with local and regional schools and organizations.

