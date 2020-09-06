School lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Labor Day, no school
Tuesday: Chicken pattie/bun, black bean salsa/chips, fresh pineapple, corn, milk
Wednesday: Corn dog, ranch fries, celery sticks/peanut butter, pears, milk
Thursday: Spaghetti/meatballs, Colby jack cheese stick, dinner salad/tomatoes, bread/margarine, grapes, milk
Friday: 4x6 cheese pizza (K-5), Big Daddy cheese pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, chocolate pudding, fruit cocktail, milk
