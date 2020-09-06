 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School lunch menus
View Comments

School lunch menus

{{featured_button_text}}
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Labor Day, no school

Tuesday: Chicken pattie/bun, black bean salsa/chips, fresh pineapple, corn, milk

Wednesday: Corn dog, ranch fries, celery sticks/peanut butter, pears, milk

Thursday: Spaghetti/meatballs, Colby jack cheese stick, dinner salad/tomatoes, bread/margarine, grapes, milk

Friday: 4x6 cheese pizza (K-5), Big Daddy cheese pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, chocolate pudding, fruit cocktail, milk

 

+1 
Menu
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News