School lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: French bread multi cheese pizza, carrot/celery sticks, peanut butter, peaches, milk
Tuesday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes/gravy, bread/margarine, fresh mixed greens/dressing, banana, milk
Wednesday: Chili, cheddar goldfish, corn bread/honey butter, dinner salad/cauliflower, mandarin oranges, milk
Thursday: BBQ pork ribs/bun, baked beans, baby carrots/dip, cherry apple crunch bar, applesauce, milk
Friday: Chicken pot pie/biscuit, dinner salad/tomatoes, pears, milk
