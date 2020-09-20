 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School lunch menus
View Comments
School lunch menus

School lunch menus

{{featured_button_text}}
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: French bread multi cheese pizza, carrot/celery sticks, peanut butter, peaches, milk

Tuesday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes/gravy, bread/margarine, fresh mixed greens/dressing, banana, milk

Wednesday: Chili, cheddar goldfish, corn bread/honey butter, dinner salad/cauliflower, mandarin oranges, milk

Thursday: BBQ pork ribs/bun, baked beans, baby carrots/dip, cherry apple crunch bar, applesauce, milk

Friday: Chicken pot pie/biscuit, dinner salad/tomatoes, pears, milk

+1 
Menu
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News