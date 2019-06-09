SIOUX CITY -- "Snapshots," an award-winning film based on the true story of a former Sioux Cityan's mother, will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
The film is written by Jan Miller Corran, who moved to Sioux City in 1969 and taught at Morningside College before later relocating. Corran worked as a film producer for more than two decades before writing "Snapshots."
The film's awards include the 2018 American Movie Award for best picture, narrative feature. It stars Piper Laurie, Brooke Adams and Brett Drier.
The screening is presented in cooperation with the Siouxland Pride Alliance. Admission is free and a reception will follow.