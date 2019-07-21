SIOUX CITY -- Kids will learn about two of the most popular members of the Corps of Discovery during hands-on activities Wednesday at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larson Park Road.
At 10 a.m., young children will hear a Campfire Story about Seaman, the Newfoundland dog mascot. A strong swimmer and protector, Seaman was an asset to the expedition. After story time, kids will be able to design and create a pair of Newfi "ears."
At 11 a.m., Junior Explorers will learn about Charles Floyd, a sergeant on the Lewis and Clark expedition. Kids will learn about his life and illness on the trail as well as the construction of the Floyd Monument in his honor. Kids will also be able to make a 15-inch version of the famous monument.
Admission and materials are free. For more information, contact education coordinator Sara Olson at 712-224-5242.