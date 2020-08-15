'Sgt. Floyd Week' at Lewis & Clark Center runs Aug. 18-23

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- During the week of Aug. 18-23, the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will be celebrating Sgt. Charles Floyd of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Families are invited to visit the Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, to receive a Floyd-themed take-home packet to commemorate the anniversary of Floyd's death, on Aug. 20, 1804, in present-day Sioux City.

During "Sgt. Floyd Week," a special video for kids will be posted at 2 p.m. Thursday on the Center's Facebook page (facebook.com/sclandc). The video will share fun facts about the expedition.

Floyd was one of the first men recruited for the expedition and the only member to die in it. He was buried in a location that is now known as the Floyd Monument.

The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and the adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center comprise a private, nonprofit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD). For more information, call 712-224-5242.

