Singer Ellsworth brings 'Songs Everyone Knows' Facebook concert to Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- Singer Amy Ellsworth will be presenting a program titled "Songs Everyone Knows" at 2 p.m. July 12 as part of the Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook concert series.

A resident of Brandon, South Dakota, Ellsworth performed in rock bands for more than 30 years before breaking out as a solo artist in 2017. She has sung in such bands as The Glory Holes and Jukebox Zeroes in addition to being a vocalist with the Sioux City Rockestra.