 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Singer Ellsworth to present a livestreamed Encounter Center concert
View Comments

Singer Ellsworth to present a livestreamed Encounter Center concert

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY --  Singer Amy Ellsworth will present a "Songs Everyone Knows" concert as part of a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook Live program.

It will be streamed at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc, beginning at 2 p.m. Feb. 21.

Amy Ellsworth

Ellsworth

Ellsworth, of Brandon, S.D., has performed in rock bands like Sugar Daddy, The Glory Holes and Jukebox Zeroes, for more than 30 years. A vocalist who has also sung with Sioux City Rockestra, she became a solo artist in 2017.

The Betty Strong Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center comprise a private, nonprofit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD). Call 712-224-5242 for more information on its programming. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why breakfast is the key to losing weight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News