Singer Ellsworth to present a livestreamed Encounter Center concert

SIOUX CITY -- Singer Amy Ellsworth will present a "Songs Everyone Knows" concert as part of a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook Live program.

It will be streamed at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc, beginning at 2 p.m. Feb. 21.

Ellsworth, of Brandon, S.D., has performed in rock bands like Sugar Daddy, The Glory Holes and Jukebox Zeroes, for more than 30 years. A vocalist who has also sung with Sioux City Rockestra, she became a solo artist in 2017.

The Betty Strong Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center comprise a private, nonprofit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD). Call 712-224-5242 for more information on its programming.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.