Singer Jill Miller to perform Encounter Center show
Musician Jill Miller

Sioux City singer-songwriter Jill Miller

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Singer-songwriter Jill Miller will perform a live stream Betty Strong Encounter Center show at 2 p.m., May 2.

The presentation can be accessed at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc.

Since making music her full time career, Miller has recorded six albums in Nashville. Her annual Christmas concerts has help different organizations, including Sunrise Retirement community for the last 12 years.

The Betty Strong Encounter Center is located at 900 Larsen Park Road.

