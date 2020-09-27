Singer Pamela Sue Kragt to be live on Facebook from Betty Strong Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Betty Strong Encounter Center will host Pamela Sue Kragt in a program titled “Singing the Songs you Love to Remember” Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. on Facebook.

Pamela Sue (Van Gelder) Kragt, a multi-talented performer, has lived in the Omaha area for 27 years. She grew up on a Northwest Iowa dairy farm near Hospers, where she caught the bug for singing and acting. A former member of the WWII singing group The Avi8ors and the duo Deja Blu, Kragt now sings country and popular music from the '20s through today’s tunes.