Singer Pamela Sue Kragt to be live on Facebook from Betty Strong Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Betty Strong Encounter Center will host Pamela Sue Kragt in a program titled “Singing the Songs you Love to Remember” Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. on Facebook.
Pamela Sue (Van Gelder) Kragt, a multi-talented performer, has lived in the Omaha area for 27 years. She grew up on a Northwest Iowa dairy farm near Hospers, where she caught the bug for singing and acting. A former member of the WWII singing group The Avi8ors and the duo Deja Blu, Kragt now sings country and popular music from the '20s through today’s tunes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!