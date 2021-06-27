 Skip to main content
Singer-songwriter to perform 'The Joy of Summer' at Encounter Center
SIOUX CITY -- Singer-songwriter Teresa Kay Orr will be presenting "The Joy of Summer" at 2 p.m. July 4 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

The concert will also be streamed at facebook.com/sclandc and siouxcitylcic.com/lcic-events.

Orr is best known for her western and patriotic shows. Her last album, "Ladies and Outlaws," was listed as one of the most played on the International Western Music Association (IWMA) chart.

More information on the Betty Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center can be found by calling 712-224-5242.

