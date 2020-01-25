Singer to perform popular standards at Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- Pamela Sue Kragt will be "Singing the Songs You Love to Remember," at 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Growing up on a dairy farm near Hospers, Iowa, the former Pamela Sue Van Gelder will be bringing her talents back to Siouxland. The now Omaha-based entertainer sings country and popular music from the 1920s to the present.

"Singing great old favorites makes people happy and helps us all remember a simpler time in life," Kragt says.

Admission to the program is free and open to the public.

