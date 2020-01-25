You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Singer to perform popular standards at Encounter Center
View Comments

Singer to perform popular standards at Encounter Center

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Pamela Sue Kragt will be "Singing the Songs You Love to Remember," at 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Pamela Sue Kragt

Kragt

Growing up on a dairy farm near Hospers, Iowa, the former Pamela Sue Van Gelder will be bringing her talents back to Siouxland. The now Omaha-based entertainer sings country and popular music from the 1920s to the present.

"Singing great old favorites makes people happy and helps us all remember a simpler time in life," Kragt says. 

Admission to the program is free and open to the public.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News