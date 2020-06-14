You are the owner of this article.
Singer Tom Gerking to headline Facebook Live concert from Encounter Center
Singer Tom Gerking to headline Facebook Live concert from Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- Singer Tom Gerking will be presenting "Friendly and Familiar Favorites" during a Facebook Live event from the Betty Strong Encounter Center at 2 p.m June 21.

A graduate of Lawton-Bronson High School and Morningside College, Gerking has just completed his 30th year as a teacher for the Westwood Community School District in Sloan, Iowa, where he teaches vocal music for grades 6-12.

Gerking will have Russ Clifford accompanying him. Westwood students Sam Miller and Ethan Wiggs will also be performing solos.

Go to www.facebook.com/sclandc/ to see Gerking's concert. 

