Singer Tom Gerking to headline Facebook Live concert from Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- Singer Tom Gerking will be presenting "Friendly and Familiar Favorites" during a Facebook Live event from the Betty Strong Encounter Center at 2 p.m June 21.
A graduate of Lawton-Bronson High School and Morningside College, Gerking has just completed his 30th year as a teacher for the Westwood Community School District in Sloan, Iowa, where he teaches vocal music for grades 6-12.
Gerking will have Russ Clifford accompanying him. Westwood students Sam Miller and Ethan Wiggs will also be performing solos.
Go to www.facebook.com/sclandc/ to see Gerking's concert.
