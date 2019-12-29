Sioux City Camera Club photo exhibit at Encounter Center Jan. 5

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Camera Club will be discussing its new photography exhibit at 2 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
You have free articles remaining.
The Sioux City Camera Club will be presenting a rich range of images and the stories behind them at the exhibit, which will be housed in the Encounter Center's main gallery.
Founded more than a century ago, the Sioux City Camera Club is committed to mutual education and learning in the science and art of photography.
Admission to the Camera Club's exhibit is free. A reception will follow the Jan 5 program.