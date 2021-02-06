Sioux City Camera Club to host Encounter Center photo exhibit

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Camera Club will be opening a photography exhibit, from Feb. 16 to March 28, at the Main Gallery of the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Founded more than 100 years ago, the Sioux City Camera Club is committed to the mutual education and learning in the science and art of photography. Members promote and encourage advancement of its group through the knowledge and practice of photography.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today