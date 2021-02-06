 Skip to main content
Sioux City Camera Club to host Encounter Center photo exhibit
Sioux City Camera Club to host Encounter Center photo exhibit

sioux city camera club logo
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Camera Club will be opening a photography exhibit, from Feb. 16 to March 28, at the Main Gallery of the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Founded more than 100 years ago, the Sioux City Camera Club is committed to the mutual education and learning in the science and art of photography. Members promote and encourage advancement of its group through the knowledge and practice of photography.

