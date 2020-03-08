Sioux City Chamber Music concert set for Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Chamber Music continues its 44th season with a performance by violinist Te-Chiang “Bacco” Liu, accompanied by Dr. John Walker. The performance will be Sunday, March 8, at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska Street. Single admission adult tickets are $15 and are available at the door. Students are admitted free.

John Walker, a Patricia Noethe Pierce Distinguished Artist in Residence at SDSU, holds a doctor of musical arts degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder, a master of music degree from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and a bachelor of music degree from the University of California at Santa Barbara. Walker is professor of music and director of Keyboard Studies at SDSU, principal keyboard for the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra since 2003, and is a published composer and arranger. He is also principal keyboard for both the Sioux Falls and Sioux City Symphony Orchestras.