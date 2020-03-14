You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sioux City Municipal Band to hold open auditions for summer season
View Comments

Sioux City Municipal Band to hold open auditions for summer season

{{featured_button_text}}
Sioux City Municipal Band
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band will be holding auditions in preparation of its summer concert series at Grandview Park.

Currently, available open positions are for clarinet, French horn, trumpet, percussion, low brass and stage crew. There is also a need for substitute players in all sections of the band.

Interested musicians should contact Michele Smith at sweetiebassoon@hotmail.com for audition details.

Presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, the evening Sioux City Municipal Band concerts will begin in June.

Municipal band closes summer season with bassoon soloist
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News