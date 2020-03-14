Sioux City Municipal Band to hold open auditions for summer season

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band will be holding auditions in preparation of its summer concert series at Grandview Park.
Currently, available open positions are for clarinet, French horn, trumpet, percussion, low brass and stage crew. There is also a need for substitute players in all sections of the band.
Interested musicians should contact Michele Smith at sweetiebassoon@hotmail.com for audition details.
Presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, the evening Sioux City Municipal Band concerts will begin in June.