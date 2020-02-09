Sioux City 'Poetry Out Loud' contest at Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- The national "Poetry Out Loud" will be presenting its Sioux City competition at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

In cooperation with Lamb Arts Regional Theatre, the Iowa Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, "Poetry Out Loud" encourages the study of great poetry, and an opportunity for students, grades 9 through 12, to master public speaking skills, build self-confidence and learn about their literary heritage.

The winner of the Sioux City competition will advance to the state level and the state winners will compete in Washington, D.C., where $50,000 in awards and school stipends will be distributed.

Admission is free and a reception will follow.

