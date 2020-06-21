Sioux City Public Library hosting kid-friendly virtual summer reading program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Library will be hosting a kid-friendly virtual reading program, from now to July 31, in which participants can earn chances to win prizes by participating in weekly challenges and reaching reading goals.

A Summer Quest Kit is available at no charge and includes age-appropriate books specially selected by librarians, supplies for playing along during weekly challenges, and extra goodies to add to the summer fun. Contact the Sioux City Public Library at 712-255-2933, extension 2231, to schedule a pickup.

To complete the weekly challenges and track reading goals, download the free Beanstack Tracker app (for iOS or Android) or visit siouxcitylibrary.beanstack.org. Each reading goal met and challenge completed earns participants tickets to apply toward their favorite prizes. A drawing will be held at the end of Summer Reading and winners announced.

"With 2020 being a year like no other, now is the perfect time to be a part of the art of storytelling," youth services manager Adrienne Dunn said. "The Sioux City Public Library has an epic quest of adventures planned to lead summer readers to imagine their stories all summer long."

To register or for more information, go to siouxcitylibrary.org/summerreading.

