Sioux City Public Museum launches Black History Month activities

SIOUX CITY -- In recognition of February's Black History Month, the Sioux City Public Museum is launching several activities starting with "Toward a Universal Suffrage: African-American Women in Iowa and the Vote for All," on display now through Feb. 14.

This exhibit is a collaboration between the Iowa Department of Human Rights, Office on the Status of Women, the Central Iowa Community Museum and the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University.

A special History at High Noon presentation by the African-American Museum of Iowa, titled "Endless Possibilities" will outline Iowa's Black history from Western Africa to the selection of President Barack Obama. Available on Feb. 18 at siouxcitymuseum.org/history-at-high-noon, topics will include Iowa's first African-American, Black suffrage, the desegregation of Iowa schools as well as the migration of Blacks in Iowa.

For more information on other Black History Month presentations and other programming, go to siouxcitymuseum.org. The Sioux City Public Museum 607 4th St., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

