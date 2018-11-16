SIOUX CITY -- "The Power of Children: Making a Difference," a new exhibit exploring the lives of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges and Ryan White and their impact on the world, will be on display through Jan. 6, 2019, at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
Organized by The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, "The Power of Children" has been made possible through NEH on the Road, a special initiative of the National Endowment for the Humanities. It has been adapted and toured nationally by Mid-America Arts Alliance.
In addition, community members Ryan Moore and Carter Smith will be part of a special panel that begins with a video presentation from Ruby Bridges at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Sioux City Public Museum.
"The Power of Children" encourages young people and families to explore problems of isolation, fear and prejudice by giving a personal face to the Holocaust, the civil rights movement and the AIDS epidemic.
The Sioux City Public Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit siouxcitymuseum.org.