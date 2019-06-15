SIOUX CITY -- Two of Sioux City's most historic residential neighborhoods will be featured on walking tours presented by the Sioux City Public Museum this summer.
The free, 75-minute walking tours will proceed at a leisurely pace along the half-mile areas as archive manager Tom Munson discusses the history, residents and architecture of the neighborhoods.
The Jackson Street walking tour will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with an optional tour of the Peirce Mansion from 6 - 7 p.m. Built by businessman John Peirce, the Victorian Era mansion was part of his extensive real estate development on Sioux City's north side.
At 7 p.m., July 9, a walking tour of Summit Street will begin at 7 p.m. form Call's Triangle, the small traffic island at 21st and Summit Streets. The northern stretch of Summit -- between 18th and 24th Streets -- was originally platted in the 1880s as part of Rose Hill. The neighborhood is a collection of single family homes and large apartments. The architectural diversity ranges from Prairie to Queen Anne Victorian as well as from Beaux Arts to Craftsman.
