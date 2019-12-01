You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City Public Museum to host kids holiday craft program
Sioux City Public Museum to host kids holiday craft program

SIOUX CITY -- A variety of holiday crafts for young children will be featured at the Kids Holiday Make and Take from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

The format of the program is similar to the museum's "Kids Thursday" summer programs. Families can choose from craft projects such as Christmas and Hanukkah ornaments and much more.

The cost is $1 per child and preregistration is not required. For a complete listing of upcoming programming and events, visit siouxcitymuseum.org

Sioux City Public Museum logo
Provided
