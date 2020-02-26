Sioux City Public Museum to host Poor People's Campaign poster exhibition

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum is presenting "City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People's Campaign," now through April 19.

The poster exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s final and most ambitious vision that each U.S. citizen have equal access to economic opportunities and the American dream.

An important moment in U.S. history and a catalyst for future social justice movements, the Poor People's Campaign was a grassroots, multiracial movement that drew thousands of people to Washington, D.C., for 43 days between May and June 1968. Demonstrators lived on the National Mall, in a tent city known as Resurrection City, and protested in favor of social reforms.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"City of Hope" highlights a series of newly discovered photographs and an array of protest signs and political buttons collected during the campaign.