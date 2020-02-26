Sioux City Public Museum to host Poor People's Campaign poster exhibition

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum is presenting "City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People's Campaign," now through April 19.
The poster exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s final and most ambitious vision that each U.S. citizen have equal access to economic opportunities and the American dream.
An important moment in U.S. history and a catalyst for future social justice movements, the Poor People's Campaign was a grassroots, multiracial movement that drew thousands of people to Washington, D.C., for 43 days between May and June 1968. Demonstrators lived on the National Mall, in a tent city known as Resurrection City, and protested in favor of social reforms.
"City of Hope" highlights a series of newly discovered photographs and an array of protest signs and political buttons collected during the campaign.
This exhibit is presented in conjunction with Black History Month in February and Sioux City Tolerance Week in April. Located at 607 Fourth St., the Sioux City Public Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.