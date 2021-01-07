Sioux City Public Museum to offer themed take-home craft packets for kids

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum's ongoing social distance program for preschool-aged children will continue with a Pioneer Fun session from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Launched in response to the pandemic, this free, family-friendly activity provides a packet of themed craft materials that can be picked up at the museum and completed at home. Quantities of the free packets are limited.

The program takes place during the second Saturday of the month through the spring. The Feb. 13 session will feature a Valentine's Take and Make theme.

Protective masks or face coverings and social distancing are required in all city buildings.

Located at 607 Fourth St., the Sioux City Public Museum also has hand sanitizing stations available. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit siouxcitymuseum.org/current-programming.

