Sioux City Public Museum to present Peirce Mansion Open House, Jackson Street Walking Tour

SIOUX CITY – A Peirce Mansion Open House and Jackson Street Walking Tour on Thursday will highlight one of Sioux City’s most historic residential neighborhoods. The public is invited to attend both, or either, of the free activities.

Presented by the Sioux City Public Museum, the event is the first public open house for the historic mansion since the pandemic started. From 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Peirce Mansion Open House will showcase the distinctive Richardsonian Romanesque structure. Built by John Peirce, the Victorian-era mansion was part of his extensive real estate development on Sioux City’s north side. Peirce was instrumental in grading the hills and developing a cable line, which ran the full length of Jackson Street all the way to 40th Street. Protective masks/face coverings are encouraged for those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccination.

Departing from the Peirce Mansion at 6:30 p.m., the 75-minute Jackson Street Walking Tour will proceed at a leisurely pace along a half-mile of the neighborhood. Tom Munson, archives manager, will discuss the street’s history, residents, and architecture.