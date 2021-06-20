 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City Public Museum to present Peirce Mansion Open House, Jackson Street Walking Tour
0 Comments

Sioux City Public Museum to present Peirce Mansion Open House, Jackson Street Walking Tour

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Peirce Mansion Tour

The exterior of the Peirce Mansion in Sioux City is shown in this 2015 file photo.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY – A Peirce Mansion Open House and Jackson Street Walking Tour on Thursday will highlight one of Sioux City’s most historic residential neighborhoods. The public is invited to attend both, or either, of the free activities.

Presented by the Sioux City Public Museum, the event is the first public open house for the historic mansion since the pandemic started. From 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Peirce Mansion Open House will showcase the distinctive Richardsonian Romanesque structure. Built by John Peirce, the Victorian-era mansion was part of his extensive real estate development on Sioux City’s north side. Peirce was instrumental in grading the hills and developing a cable line, which ran the full length of Jackson Street all the way to 40th Street. Protective masks/face coverings are encouraged for those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccination.

Departing from the Peirce Mansion at 6:30 p.m., the 75-minute Jackson Street Walking Tour will proceed at a leisurely pace along a half-mile of the neighborhood. Tom Munson, archives manager, will discuss the street’s history, residents, and architecture.

Concluding the museum’s spring and summer walking tour series is the Historic Fourth Street Walking Tour on July 8. Departing at 6:30 p.m. from the park on the corner of Fourth and Virginia streets, the tour will revisit the storied history of the area containing the best concentration of late-19th-century commercial buildings in Sioux City.

For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org/walking-tours.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandemic stress is here to stay

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News