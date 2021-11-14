 Skip to main content
Sioux City students selected for High School Honor Band

SIOUX CITY --  Several students from the Sioux City Community School District have been selected for the Northwest Iowa Bandmasters Association’s annual High School Honor Band.

Auditions for the honor band were held in Storm Lake recently, and those selected will perform at Morningside University in January.

The following Sioux City students have been selected to participate:

East High School

Isabelle Barrett

Noah Burkhart

Ethan Ford

Ben Geary

Gretchen Hoffman

Sean Middleton

Faith TenHulzen

Delilah Thompson

Michael Widjaja

North High School

Keera Adajar

Harry Bui

Jacob Krysl

Fatima Paez Quervedo

Eddie Suy Coj

Johanna Swanson

Michael Toben

West High School

Melanie Ayala Garcia

Taylor Regier

Elias Vargas

