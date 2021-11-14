Sioux City students selected for High School Honor Band

SIOUX CITY -- Several students from the Sioux City Community School District have been selected for the Northwest Iowa Bandmasters Association’s annual High School Honor Band.
Auditions for the honor band were held in Storm Lake recently, and those selected will perform at Morningside University in January.
The following Sioux City students have been selected to participate:
East High School
Isabelle Barrett
Noah Burkhart
Ethan Ford
Ben Geary
Gretchen Hoffman
Sean Middleton
Faith TenHulzen
Delilah Thompson
Michael Widjaja
North High School
Keera Adajar
Harry Bui
Jacob Krysl
Fatima Paez Quervedo
Eddie Suy Coj
Johanna Swanson
Michael Toben
West High School
Melanie Ayala Garcia
Taylor Regier
Elias Vargas