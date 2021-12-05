 Skip to main content
Sioux City Symphony Youth Orchestra to hold its inaugural concert

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Symphony (SCS) Youth Orchestra will be performing its inaugural concert at 11 a.m. Dec. 11 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Under the direction of Bradley Miedema and Kristin Ortmann, the SCS Youth Orchestra is a flagship education initiative. The Youth Orchestra Training Program seeks to motivate and inspire progressing instrumentalists throughout the region in the pursuit of musical excellence.

The tuition-free Youth Orchestra is underwritten by Juliet Wanzek Everist and the concert sponsor is Ray's Midbell Music.

The concert is free and open to the public. A reception will follow in the Orpheum's lobby.

