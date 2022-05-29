Sioux City woman receives award from the Junior League

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was awarded the 37th Dorothy Eaton Palmer Award when the Junior League of Sioux City held their annual sustainer luncheon on May 19.

Cindy Brewer was recognized for her 25 years of service with the Junior League, taking on the roles of President, Vice President of Finance and Sustaining Advisor to the President, among other positions.

Brewer has also been a champion for the Junior League's Discovery Shop in addition to being a civic leader.

The Dorothy Eaton Palmer Award was named for a charter member and an early Junior League President. It recognizes someone who has demonstrated outstanding service, involvement and leadership.

The award includes a $100 honorarium donation to the recipient's choice of charity. Brewer chose the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, with funds to be used for their facility's new childcare center.

The Junior League of Sioux City is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers for educational and charitable purposes.

Currently in its 101st year, the Junior League of Sioux City reaches out to women of all races, religions and national origins who demonstrate an interest in and commitment to volunteerism.

More information on the Junior League of Siouxland can be found by calling 712-255-0072 or by visiting juniorleagueofsiouxcity.com.

