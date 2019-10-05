meredith mclarty

Meredith McLarty

 Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- "Don't Judge Me By My Cover" isn't just the name of the book written by Sioux City-based writer Meredith McLarty, it can also double as the philosophy of her life.

A Western Iowa Tech Community College student, McLarty penned her book -- a compilation of short stories and observations detailing the highs and lows of her life -- under the pseudonym "Samantha Marcus."

McLarty will be signing copies of "Don't Judge Me By My Cover" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Book People, 2923 Hamilton Blvd.

