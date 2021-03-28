Siouxland artist to open exhibit at Betty Strong Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- The works of acrylics and pastels artist Robin Vaughan will be on display at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

The exhibit by Vaughan, a Northwest Iowa native, will run from April 6 to May 30.

A U.S. Air Force veteran who served for 22 years in various stateside and overseas assignments, Vaughan and her husband returned to Iowa to spend time with family. She also wanted to pursue a lifelong dream of becoming an artist.

Since 2018, Vaughan has worked as a full-time artist with commissioned pieces seen throughout Siouxland.

More information on the Betty Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center can be found at Facebook.com/sclandc or by calling 712-224-5242.

