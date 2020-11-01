 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Siouxland Artists Inc. to showcase art pieces at the Encounter Center
View Comments

Siouxland Artists Inc. to showcase art pieces at the Encounter Center

{{featured_button_text}}
'Who's Driving' by Glenda Drennen

"Who's Driving?" by Glenda Drennen is a sample of a work to be shown by the Siouxland Artists Inc. at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The Betty Strong Encounter Center will open the Siouxland Artists Inc. "Travelling Show," beginning Tuesday and running through Dec. 27.

Siouxland Artists Inc. promotes art and artists in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The members of this organization benefit by learning from each other and encouraging artistic growth while participating in community shows and events.

Siouxland Artists were allowed to enter two pieces into their annual juried event with one of these works to be in the "Travelling Show."

More than 20 pieces will be exhibited, including paintings, ceramics and wall hangings, at the Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

For more information on this exhibit or any other activities at the Encounter Center, go to Facebook.com/sclandc

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News