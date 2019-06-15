SIOUX CITY -- Evil can come with many names and can ensnare you with many tools.
That's the premise of "Fear and Other Names of the Enemy," a new nonfiction book by Lawton, Iowa-based author Donna M. Young.
A prolific fiction writer whose seventh book, "Grace Abounding," recently hit bookshelves, Young formatted "Fear and Other Names of the Enemy" in an unusual way."
"The first part of the book will gives readers the tools to keep Stan and his minions from attacking every aspect of your life," she explained. "The second part for the book will allow readers to delve into the wonderful attributes of a loving, gracious and just God."
Young will be signing copies of both "Grace Abounding" and "Fear and the Other Names of the Enemy" from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Scooters Coffee, 3136 Floyd Blvd., and from 8 a.m. to noon, June 29, at Caribou Coffee, 2939 Hamilton Blvd.
A stage 4 cancer survivor, Young will give a percentage of the proceeds of book sales to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.