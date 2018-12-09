Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Pork parmesan flatbread w/mozzarella cheese/marinara, dinner salad/tomatoes, sliced oranges, milk
Tuesday: Seasoned beef tips over mashed potatoes, celery sticks/dip, bread/margarine, applesauce, milk
Wednesday: Chicken fajita wrap, lettuce/pico/cheese, refried beans, salsa, sliced apples, milk
Thursday: Goulash, dinner salad/tomatoes, string cheese stick, bread/margarine, mandarin oranges, milk
Friday: Tavern/bun, baked beans, sliced pickles, pears, Christmas cookie, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9:30 a.m. Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Wii Bowling, Tap Class, Grief Support; 9:45 p.m. Inter. Tai Chi Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Woodcarving, Movie; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Pinochle, Birthday Party; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 2:30 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games.
Tuesday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Fitness w/Dixie, Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing, Belly Dancing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Card/Board Games, Balance w/Coutrney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chorus; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Chess Group, Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show with Amanda Brody from Alzheimer's Association, Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Beginner 2 Line Dance; 10 a.m. Beginning Bridge, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Interm. German, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m. Beginner German; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, Woodcarving, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games, Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:15 p.m. Quilting with Love; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. Open Bridge, 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Beef noodle soup, ham salad sandwich, dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: BBQ ribs, potato logs, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Flatbread pizza, sausage and pepperoni, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Breaded pollock, parslied potatoes, lima beans, wheat hamburger bun, fresh fruit, coffee, milk, margarine, tartar sauce
Tuesday: Turkey ham and white beans, capri vegetable blend, cornbread, peach cobbler, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetable blend, mixed green salad, dinner roll, hot cinnamon applesauce, coffee, milk, margarine, Italian dressing
Thursday: Chicken & dumplings, baked sweet potato, seasoned green beans, biscuit, pineapple tidbits, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Roast beef, brown gravy, mashed red potatoes, green peas, wheat roll, birthday cake, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $5 for persons under 60; all carry-outs and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Chili, cheese slice, lettuce salad, peaches
Tuesday: Baked ham, au gratin potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry salad
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, cheese slice, coleslaw, tropical fruit, tomato juice
Thursday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, cream peas, fruit salad
Friday: Irish stew, creamy garlic potatoes, cabbage wedges, mandarin oranges