Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Country fried steak on a bun, carrots/celery sticks/dip, pears, milk

Tuesday: Grilled chicken/bun, tossed salad/dressing, black bean salsa/chips, fresh mixed fruit, milk

Wednesday: Pizza burger/bun, mozzarella cheese/marinara, sliced pickles, peaches, ranch wedges, milk

Thursday: Oven fried chicken, baked beans, dinner roll/margarine, grape tomatoes/dip, fresh sliced apples, milk

Friday: Chicken cheese taquito (2), black bean salsa/chips, tossed salad/dressing, peaches, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Spaghetti w/meat, lettuce salad, cauliflower, cranberry salad (evening meal)

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, strawberries, spinach, applesauce

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, pears

Thursday: Open faced turkey on Texas toast, mashed potatoes, gravy, chuck wagon corn, strawberries

Friday: Taco Salad, Spanish rice, refried beans, tomato juice, fruit cocktail

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0