Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Country fried steak/bun, carrots/celery sticks/dip, pears, milk

Tuesday: Grilled chicken/bun, tossed salad w dressing, black bean salsa/chips, fr. mixed fruit, milk

Wednesday: Pizza burger w cheese/bun, mozzarella cheese/marinara, sliced pickles, peaches, ranch wedges, milk

Thursday: Oven fried chicken, baked beans, fresh sliced apples, dinner roll/margarine, grape tomatoes/dip, milk

Friday: Chili crispito w cheese, black bean salsa/chips, tossed salad/dressing, peaches, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Baked ham, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, cranberry salad

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, strawberries, spinach, applesauce

Wednesday: Beef tips & noodles, carrots, coleslaw, pears

Thursday: Open faced turkey on Texas toast, mashed potatoes, gravy, chuck wagon corn, strawberries

Friday: Taco salad, Spanish rice, refried beans, tomato juice, fruit cocktail

