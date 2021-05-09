Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Country fried steak/bun, carrots/celery sticks/dip, pears, milk

Tuesday: Grilled chicken/bun, tossed salad w dressing, black bean salsa/chips, fr. mixed fruit, milk

Wednesday: Pizza burger w cheese/bun, mozzarella cheese/marinara, sliced pickles, peaches, ranch wedges, milk

Thursday: Oven fried chicken, baked beans, fresh sliced apples, dinner roll/margarine, grape tomatoes/dip, milk

Friday: Chili crispito w cheese, black bean salsa/chips, tossed salad/dressing, peaches, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.