Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Country fried steak/bun, carrots/celery sticks/dip, pears, milk
Tuesday: Grilled chicken/bun, tossed salad w dressing, black bean salsa/chips, fr. mixed fruit, milk
Wednesday: Pizza burger w cheese/bun, mozzarella cheese/marinara, sliced pickles, peaches, ranch wedges, milk
Thursday: Oven fried chicken, baked beans, fresh sliced apples, dinner roll/margarine, grape tomatoes/dip, milk
Friday: Chili crispito w cheese, black bean salsa/chips, tossed salad/dressing, peaches, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Baked ham, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, cranberry salad
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, strawberries, spinach, applesauce
Wednesday: Beef tips & noodles, carrots, coleslaw, pears
Thursday: Open faced turkey on Texas toast, mashed potatoes, gravy, chuck wagon corn, strawberries
Friday: Taco salad, Spanish rice, refried beans, tomato juice, fruit cocktail