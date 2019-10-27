Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Teriyaki beef dippers, black bean salsa/chips, biscuit w/jelly, pineapple tidbits, corn, milk
Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, rice pilaf, dinner salad/dressing, bread & margarine, peaches, milk
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, fruit cocktail, whole grain cinnamon roll, pretzel gold fish crackers, milk
Thursday: Mac & cheese, green beans, peanut butter & jelly sandwich, carrot sticks/dip, pineapple tidbits, milk
Friday: Beef & cheese taco w/salsa, tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, sliced oranges, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 1:00 p.m. Parkinson’s Support Group (4th Monday); 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class (Intermediate); 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Movie “84 Charing Cross Road”; 1:00 pm Mah Jong, Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee
Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. Brunch & Learn “Humana’s Medicare Advantage Plan” with Siera; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:00 am Conversational Spanish; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch, Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (Our Executive Director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. Talk Show “Human Trafficking and Lila Maes House” with Sister Shirley Fineran; 11:00 a.m. Tai Chi for Arthritis with Connections Area Agency; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Coloring Corner; 1:00 pm Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class
Thursday: 1:00 –2:00pm Open Door Time with Pat; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate 1); 9:00 am Yoga; 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Beginner); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Intermediate); 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner); 10:00 am Conversational Spanish; 11:00 am Line Dance - (Advanced); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Canasta, Penny Bingo; 1:00 pm Cribbage, Woodcarving; 1:00 pm Men’s & Women’s Social Group; 1:00 pm Line Dance- (Intermediate 2); 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 4:00 pm Zumba with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Friday: 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 10:00 am –11:30 Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Friday Dance Featuring “Jerry O’Dell’s Country Flavor Band”
This week's menu:
Monday: Lasagna soup, ham & cheese sandwich, dessert
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Chicken breast, rice pilaf, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Pork tenderloin sandwich, french fries, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Breaded pollock, scalloped potatoes, creamed peas, wheat bread, oatmeal cookie, coffee, milk, margarine, tartar sauce
Tuesday: Baked chicken breast, blackberry BBQ sauce, baked sweet potato, green beans, dinner roll, lemon fruited gelatin, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Beef stew, tossed salad, biscuit, cherry red betty, coffee, milk, margarine, ranch dressing
Thursday: Pulled BBQ pork, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, hamburger bun, orange frosted Oreo brownie, milk, BBQ sauce
Friday: Liver and onions or beef with onion gravy, mashed red potatoes, succotash, wheat roll, fresh fruit, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events: Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except an evening meal Monday. All meals served with bread, butter, margarine and milk. Preregistration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6; and all evening meals $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Open faced turkey on Texas toast, mashed potatoes, gravy, chuck wagon corn, cranberry salad
Tuesday: Brats, stewed tomatoes, pasta salad, baked beans, fruit cocktail
Wednesday: Spaghetti w/meatballs, lettuce salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, garlic bread
Thursday: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples
Friday: Chicken tenders, steak fries, California medley, apricots