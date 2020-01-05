Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus
Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Beef & cheese taco/salsa, refried beans, tossed salad/dressing, fresh sliced oranges, milk

Tuesday: Cherry blossom chicken stir fry, fried rice, bread/margarine, dinner salad/carrots, applesauce, milk

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, broc/cauliflower/dip, pretzel goldfish crackers, cinnamon roll, fruit cocktail, milk

Thursday: Salisbury steak/glaze, mashed potatoes/gravy, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll/margarine, apricots, milk

Friday: Chili cheese dog/bun, lattice fries, pickle spear, applesauce, milk

Siouxland Center for Active Generations

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.

Weekly classes and programs:

Monday: 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class; 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Movie “Marley & Me”; 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee

Tuesday: 3:00 pm Cooking with Brad “Fruit Pizza” (1st & 3rd Tues.) Sign up –limit of 20; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch; 12:30 pm Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (Our Executive Director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. Talk Show “To Be Determined”; 2:00 p.m. Genealogy Class (2nd Wed.); 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Coloring Corner; 1:00 pm Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class

Thursday: 1:00–2:00pm Open Door Time with Pat; 1:30 p.m. Glassware with Continental Springs (2nd Thursday) Sign up-limit of 15; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate 1); 9:00 am Yoga; 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Beginner); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Intermediate); 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner); 11:00 am Line Dance - (Advanced); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Canasta, Penny Bingo; 1:00 pm Cribbage; 1:00 pm Men’s & Women’s Social Group; 1:00 pm Wood Carving; 1:00 pm Line Dance- (Intermediate 2); 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 4:00 pm Zumba with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength

Friday: 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 10:00–11:30 am Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Friday Dance Featuring “Triple Threat–BCU Sponsored Dance”

This week's menu:

Monday: Hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Tuesday: Goulash, garlic bread, dessert

Wednesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, vegetable, dessert

Thursday: Baked ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Friday: Tavern, tator tots, dessert

Elderly Nutrition Program

Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.

A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.

Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.

Monday: Breaded pollock, cheesy potatoes, green beans, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine, tartar sauce

Tuesday: Pork loin, brown gravy, red potatoes, cabbage, dinner roll, oatmeal cookie, milk, margarine

Wednesday: Hamburger patty, lettuce/tomato/onions, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, applesauce, milk, ketchup, mustard

Thursday: Baked chicken breast, lemon dill sauce, mashed sweet potatoes, seasoned green peas, wheat roll, rocky road pudding, milk, margarine

Friday: Beef chili, baked potato, tossed salad, saltine crackers, cinnamon roll, milk, margarine, sour cream, salad dressing

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.

Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Hamburger casserole, mashed potatoes, 3 beans salad, pears

Tuesday: Baked ham, augratin potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberries

Wednesday: Chili, cheese slice, lettuce salad, apricots, crackers

Thursday: Baked chicken, mashes potatoes/gravy, corn, ambrosia salad

Friday: Tuna noodle, peas, pickled beets, peaches

