Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Beef & cheese taco/salsa, refried beans, tossed salad/dressing, fresh sliced oranges, milk
Tuesday: Cherry blossom chicken stir fry, fried rice, bread/margarine, dinner salad/carrots, applesauce, milk
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, broc/cauliflower/dip, pretzel goldfish crackers, cinnamon roll, fruit cocktail, milk
Thursday: Salisbury steak/glaze, mashed potatoes/gravy, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll/margarine, apricots, milk
Friday: Chili cheese dog/bun, lattice fries, pickle spear, applesauce, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class; 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Movie “Marley & Me”; 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee
Tuesday: 3:00 pm Cooking with Brad “Fruit Pizza” (1st & 3rd Tues.) Sign up –limit of 20; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch; 12:30 pm Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (Our Executive Director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. Talk Show “To Be Determined”; 2:00 p.m. Genealogy Class (2nd Wed.); 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Coloring Corner; 1:00 pm Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class
Thursday: 1:00–2:00pm Open Door Time with Pat; 1:30 p.m. Glassware with Continental Springs (2nd Thursday) Sign up-limit of 15; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate 1); 9:00 am Yoga; 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Beginner); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Intermediate); 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner); 11:00 am Line Dance - (Advanced); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Canasta, Penny Bingo; 1:00 pm Cribbage; 1:00 pm Men’s & Women’s Social Group; 1:00 pm Wood Carving; 1:00 pm Line Dance- (Intermediate 2); 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 4:00 pm Zumba with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Friday: 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 10:00–11:30 am Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Friday Dance Featuring “Triple Threat–BCU Sponsored Dance”
This week's menu:
Monday: Hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Goulash, garlic bread, dessert
Wednesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Baked ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Tavern, tator tots, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Breaded pollock, cheesy potatoes, green beans, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine, tartar sauce
Tuesday: Pork loin, brown gravy, red potatoes, cabbage, dinner roll, oatmeal cookie, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Hamburger patty, lettuce/tomato/onions, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, applesauce, milk, ketchup, mustard
Thursday: Baked chicken breast, lemon dill sauce, mashed sweet potatoes, seasoned green peas, wheat roll, rocky road pudding, milk, margarine
Friday: Beef chili, baked potato, tossed salad, saltine crackers, cinnamon roll, milk, margarine, sour cream, salad dressing
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Hamburger casserole, mashed potatoes, 3 beans salad, pears
Tuesday: Baked ham, augratin potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberries
Wednesday: Chili, cheese slice, lettuce salad, apricots, crackers
Thursday: Baked chicken, mashes potatoes/gravy, corn, ambrosia salad
Friday: Tuna noodle, peas, pickled beets, peaches