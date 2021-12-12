Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Chicken taquitos (2), tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, salsa, applesauce, milk

Tuesday: Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, bread/margarine, grape tomatoes/dip, pears, milk

Wednesday: Cheese breadsticks w marinara, oven roasted potatoes, broccoli/dip, peaches, milk

Thursday: Chicken pot pie, biscuit, dinner salad/tomatoes, pears, milk

Friday: 4x6 pepperoni pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, peaches, holiday cookie, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples (evening meal)

Tuesday: Brats, stewed tomatoes, macaroni & cheese, sauerkraut, peaches

Wednesday: Beef tips & noodles, carrots, green beans, pears

Thursday: Fish sandwich, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches

Friday: Open faced turkey on Texas toast, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, strawberries

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0