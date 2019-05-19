Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Deep dish cheese pizza, dinner salad/carrots, applesauce, cookie, milk
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken/BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrot sticks/dip, biscuit/margarine, fresh oranges, milk
Wednesday: BBQ beef/bun, dinner salad/dressing, pickle spear, graham snack cracker, mandarin oranges, milk
Thursday: Meatloaf/gravy, mashed potatoes, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll/margarine, pineapple tidbits, milk
Friday: Tavern/bun, sliced pickles, baked beans, applesauce, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9 a.m. Mah Jong; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Tap Class, Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11:30 a.m. CNOS - Free Lunch& Learn; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Movie; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Mah Jong, Pinochle, Woodcarving; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo, Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing, Silver Sneakers Fitness Workshop; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat, Cooking w/Shelby; 4 p.m. Balance w/Courtney, Alzheimer's Support Group; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Finding Your Inner Artist" Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Crafts w/Anna, Quilting with Love, Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w./Kelly; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Interm. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Beginner/Interm. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Beginner German, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Corn beef/cabbage, potatoes/carrots, dessert
Thursday: Broasted chicken, cheesy potatoes, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Tavern, potato chips, baked beans, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Chicken breast, oven roasted potato medley, green beans, hamburger bun, mandarin oranges, coffee, milk, BBQ sauce
Tuesday: Meatloaf/brown gravy, whipped potatoes, Harvard beets, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Beef chili/beans, baked potato, mixed green salad, wheat roll, sliced pears, coffee, milk, margarine, sour cream, ranch dressing
Thursday: Chicken tetrazzini, herbed green peas, sliced carrots, wheat bread, peaches, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Pulled BBQ pork, potato salad, baked beans, wheat hamburger bun, peach cobbler, coffee, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday (Evening Meal): BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples
Tuesday: Pork fritters, mashed potatoes/gravy, corn, pineapple
Wednesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, peppers/onions, mandarin oranges
Thursday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrots, fruit salad
Friday: Chicken noodle, mashed potatoes, broccoli/cheese, ruby applesauce