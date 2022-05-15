Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Deep dish cheese pizza, dinner salad/carrots, applesauce, cookie, milk

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken/BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrot sticks/dip, biscuit/margarine, fresh oranges, milk

Wednesday: BBQ beef/bun, dinner salad/dressing, pickle spear, mandarin oranges, milk

Thursday: Tomato soup, grilled cheese, carrots/celery/dip, fruit cocktail, milk

Friday: Tavern/bun, sliced pickles, baked beans, applesauce, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Brats, macaroni & cheese, baked beans, fruit cocktail

Tuesday: Meatballs, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, ambrosia salad

Wednesday: Chicken noodle, mashed potatoes, broccoli w/cheese, strawberries

Thursday: Pork cutlets, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples

Friday: Fish sandwich, cottage cheese, corn, apricots, corn bread

