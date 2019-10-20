Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Chicken chili crispito w/cheese, black bean salsa/chips, tossed salad/dressing (K-8), baby carrots/dip (9-12), peaches, milk
Tuesday: Cheeseburger/bun, baby baker potatoes, sliced pickles, fresh pineapple, milk
Wednesday: Goulash, dinner salad/tomatoes, string cheese, bread/margarine, mandarin oranges, milk
Thursday: Deep dish pizza, dinner salad/carrots, applesauce, harvest cookie, milk
Friday: No school -- professional development day
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class (Intermediate); 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Movie “The Queen"; 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee
Tuesday: 3:00 pm Healthy Cooking with the Y (4th Tuesday) Sign up – limit of 20; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:00 am Conversational Spanish; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch, Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (Our Executive Director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. Talk Show “Healing Touch” with Jeanne from Wellness Works Massage; 11:00 a.m. Tai Chi for Arthritis with Connections Area Agency; 1:00 p.m. Crafts with Anna “Toilet Paper Pumpkins” (4th Wed.) Sign up – limit of 20; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Coloring Corner; 1:00 pm Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class
Thursday: 1:00–2:00 pm Open Door Time with Pat; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate 1); 9:00 am Yoga; 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Beginner); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Intermediate); 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner); 10:00 am Conversational Spanish; 11:00 am Line Dance - (Advanced); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Canasta, Penny Bingo; 1:00 pm Cribbage, Woodcarving; 1:00 pm Men’s & Women’s Social Group; 1:00 pm Line Dance- (Intermediate 2); 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 4:00 pm Zumba with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Friday: 11:00 a.m. Tai Chi for Arthritis with Connections Area Agency; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 9:30 am Women’s Pool Shooting Class; 10:00 am –11:30 Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Friday Dance Featuring “Ed Tryon”
This week's menu:
Monday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Liver OR ham, baked potatoes, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Baked chicken hind quarter, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dessert
Friday: BBQ beef sandwich, potato logs, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Homemade meatloaf, tomato gravy, mashed red potatoes, stewed tomatoes, dinner roll, fig bar, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Garlic rosemary chicken, baked potato, Harvard beets, wheat roll, fresh fruit, coffee, milk, margarine, sour cream
Wednesday: Beef enchilada casserole, lettuce & tomato, refried beans, Mexican corn, mandarin oranges, coffee, milk, taco sauce, sour cream
Thursday: Turkey breast, turkey gravy, whipped potatoes, parslied carrots, dinner roll, raspberry cheesecake pudding, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Sloppy joe, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events: Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except an evening meal Monday. All meals served with bread, butter, margarine and milk. Preregistration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6; and all evening meals $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Beef burrito, Spanish rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, pineapple
Tuesday: Pork cutlets, mashed potatoes, gravy, cabbage wedges, pears
Wednesday: Taverns, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, pears
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, glazed carrots, cranberry sauce
Friday: Chicken rice casserole, sweet potatoes, broccoli w/cheese, ruby applesauce