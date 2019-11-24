Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus
School lunch

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Philly steak with cheese/ hoagie bun, ranch wedges, pickle spear, fruit cocktail, milk

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes & gravy, baby carrots/dip, bread and margarine, peaches, milk

Wednesday: Chili, dinner salad/cauliflower, mandarin oranges, corn bread/ honey butter, cheddar gold fish crackers, milk

Thursday: No school - Thanksgiving break

Friday: No school - Thanksgiving break

Siouxland Center for Active Generations

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.

Weekly classes and programs:

Monday: 1:00 p.m. – (4th Monday) NO GROUP IN NOV. OR DEC., Parkinson’s Support Group – Returning JANUARY 27TH; 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class (Intermediate); 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Movie “Stranger than Fiction”; 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee

Tuesday: 3:00 pm Healthy Cooking with the Y (4th Tuesday) Sign up –limit of 20; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch; 12:30 pm Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (Our Executive Director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. NO Talk Show; 10:30 a.m -2:00 p.m. Blood Drive; 1:00 p.m. Crafts with Anna “Pony Bead Indian Corn” (4th Wed.) Sign up –limit of 35; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Coloring Corner; 1:00 pm Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class

Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving

This week's menu:

Monday: Potato soup, chicken salad sandwich, dessert

Tuesday: Goulash, garlic bread, dessert

Wednesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, dessert

Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving

Elderly Nutrition Program

Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.

A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.

Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.

Monday: Country fried steak, country gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, coffee, milk, margarine

Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, hamburger bun, cranapplesauce, coffee, milk

Wednesday: Thanksgiving meal -- Turkey breast, turkey gravy, whipped potatoes, bread dressing, green beans, wheat roll, pumpkin pie, milk, margarine

Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Monthly events: Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.

Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except an evening meal Monday. All meals served with bread, butter, margarine and milk. Preregistration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6; and all evening meals $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, cinnamon apples

Tuesday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, corn, fruit cocktail

Wednesday: Spaghetti w/meatballs, lettuce salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, garlic bread

Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving

Menu
