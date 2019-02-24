Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: No Elementary School. Chicken nuggets/BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrot sticks/dip, fruit cocktail, bread/margarine, milk
Tuesday: Chicken pattie/bun, ranch wedges, baby carrots/dip, sliced apples, milk
Wednesday: Chili, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, cinnamon roll, peaches, gold fish crackers, milk
Thursday: No Middle or High School. Green eggs/ham/bun, baked beans, dinner salad/dressing. fresh pineapple, milk
Friday: No School.
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Tap Class; 9:45 a.m. Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Interm. Tai Chi Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 12:30 p.m. Movie; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Pinochle, Woodcarving, Parkinson's Support Group; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds
Tuesday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:30-11:30 a.m. Dementia Conversations; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games, Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Judy Rehurek - A Believer's Journey to Israel," Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 1 p.m. Floyd Place Craft Class - Pour Painting on Canvas, Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w./Kelly.
Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Medium/Beginner Line Dance; 9:45 a.m. Beginning Bridge/Advanced Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Beginner German, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, Woodcarving, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games, Zumba w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga w/Lee; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Spaghetti/meat sauce, garlic bread, dessert
Tuesday: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Beef stroganoff, vegetable, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Baked chicken breast/gravy, whipped potatoes, lima beans, wheat bread, carnival cookie, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Breaded pollock, baked potato, broccoli, wheat roll, fresh seasonal fruit, coffee, milk, margarine, sour cream, tartar sauce
Wednesday: Spaghetti casserole, seasoned green beans, mixed green salad, peaches, coffee, milk, margarine, ranch dressing
Thursday: Beef stew, green/red cabbage, biscuit, applesauce, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, whole kernel corn, baked beans, wheat hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, coffee, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu: (In observance of Lenten season, fish will be offered as a substitute on Friday's only. Use sign up sheet)
Monday Evening Meal: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, glazed carrots, peaches
Tuesday: Chicken sandwich, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, cranberry sauce
Wednesday: All beef hotdog, baked mac & cheese, baked beans, broccoli, pineapple
Thursday: Spaghetti/meatballs, lettuce salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, garlic bread
Friday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, corn, fruit cocktail