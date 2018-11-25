Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Philly steak/cheese/Hoagie bun, ranch wedges, pickle spear, fruit cocktail, milk
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes/gravy, baby carrots/dip, bread/margarine, peaches, milk
Wednesday: Chili, dinner salad/cauliflower, mandarin oranges, corn bread/honey, gold fish crackers, milk
Thursday: Lasagna/sauce, tossed salad/dressing, corn, bread/margarine, fruit cocktail, milk
Friday: Taco fiesta, lettuce/shredded cheese, flout tortilla, black bean salsa, pears, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9:30 a.m. Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Wii Bowling, Tap Class; 9:45 a.m. Interm. Tai Chi Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting, Open Guitar Practice; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Woodcarving, Movie; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Pinochle, Parkinson's Support Group; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 2:30 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4 p.m. Cards/Board Games.
Tuesday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Fitness w/Dixie, Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing, Belly Dancing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chorus; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Chess Group, Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show, Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. Scrabble; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Crafts w/Anna; 2-3 p.m. Group Talk; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w./Kelly; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games.
Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Beginner 2 Line Dance; 10 a.m. Beginning Bridge, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club, Diabetes Workshop; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m. Beginner German; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, Woodcarving, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games, Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Fitness w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:15 p.m. Quilting with Love; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. Open Bridge, 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Vegetable beef soup, dinner roll, dessert
Tuesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: BBQ ribs, baked potato, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Broasted chicken, cheesy potatoes, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Beef tips, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Liver/onions or beef/onion gravy, mashed red potatoes, succotash, wheat roll, oatmeal cookie, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Baked chicken breast, blackberry BBQ sauce, baked sweet potato, cabbage, dinner roll, fruited gelatin , coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Pizza casserole, Italian vegetable blend, multi grain bread, cherry cobbler, coffee, milk, margarine
Thursday: Potato crusted fish, mashed red potatoes, green peas, dinner roll, fresh fruit, coffee, milk, margarine, tartar sauce
Friday: Shepherd's pie, mixed green salad, broccoli, wheat roll, hot spiced apples, coffee, milk, margarine, ranch dressing
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $5 for persons under 60; all carry-outs and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, cream peas, fruit salad
Tuesday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail
Wednesday: Pork cutlets, mashed potatoes, gravy, cabbage wedges, ruby applesauce
Thursday: Beef tips & noodles, wax beans, coleslaw, pears
Friday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, apricots