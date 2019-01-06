Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Cherry blossom chicken stir fry, fried rice, bread/margarine, dinner salad/carrots, applesauce, milk
Tuesday: Beef & cheese taco/salsa, refried beans, tossed salad/dressing, fresh sliced oranges, milk
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, pretzel goldfish crackers, cinnamon roll, fruit cocktail, milk
Thursday: Salisbury steak/glaze, mashed potatoes/gravy, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll/margarine, apricots, milk
Friday: Chili cheese dog/bun, lattice fries, pickle spears, applesauce, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Tap Class; 9:45 p.m. Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Inter. Tai Chi Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Woodcarving, Movie; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Pinochle; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 2:30 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games.
Tuesday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Card/Board Games, Balance w/Coutrney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show 'Stay Independent, Feast on Fruits and Vegetables," Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games.
Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Medium/Beginner Line Dance; 9:45 a.m. Beginning Bridge/Advanced Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginning Line Dance, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Advanced Line Dance, Beginner German; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, Woodcarving, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games, Zumba w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga w/Kaye; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Potato soup, ham sandwich, dessert
Tuesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Goulash, garlic bread, cinnamon roll
Friday: Beef stroganoff, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, California vegetable blend, wheat roll, birthday cake, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Chicken fettuccine Alfredo, glazed baby carrots, wheat bread, peaches, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Breaded fish fillet, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, wheat hamburger bun, pineapples tidbits, coffee, milk, margarine
Thursday: Salisbury beef, baked sweet potato, paprika garlic cauliflower, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookie, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Pineapple chicken, red potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, wheat roll, fresh seasonal fruit, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $5 for persons under 60; all carry-outs and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail
Tuesday: Bake ham, augratin potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry
Wednesday: Hamburger casserole, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears
Thursday: Chicken tenders, steak fries, broccoli/cheese, ruby applesauce
Friday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, apricots